Chiefs Running Back Damien Williams Agrees to Contract Extension

Damien Williams rushed for a career-high 103 yards in last week's loss to the Seahawks.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 27, 2018

Running back Damien Williams has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs, Williams's agent Ian Greengross announced.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, Williams can earn as much as $8.1 million through the extension.

Williams has topped 100 yards from scrimmage in each of the last two games. He had 49 rushing yards, two touchdowns, six catches and 74 receiving yards in his first start of the season in Kansas City's Week 15 loss to the Chargers. Against the Seahawks last week, he had a career-high 103 rushing yards on 13 carries, seven receptions, 37 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

Before joining the Chiefs this season, Williams spent four seasons with the Dolphins.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)