Running back Damien Williams has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs, Williams's agent Ian Greengross announced.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, Williams can earn as much as $8.1 million through the extension.

Williams has topped 100 yards from scrimmage in each of the last two games. He had 49 rushing yards, two touchdowns, six catches and 74 receiving yards in his first start of the season in Kansas City's Week 15 loss to the Chargers. Against the Seahawks last week, he had a career-high 103 rushing yards on 13 carries, seven receptions, 37 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

Before joining the Chiefs this season, Williams spent four seasons with the Dolphins.