Week 17 is a unique animal. Paying attention to news and which teams have something to play for mostly supersedes that data-driven approach to lineup building that we rely on the rest of the season. With so much guessing in regards to playing time it can be wise to dial back volume, especially in cash games. For those who do decide to play cash games this week, try to stick to players on teams with something at stake. For a full rundown of who’s motivated, check out this breakdown at 4for4.

The following will highlight the most notable values from the 4for4 Lineup Generator for both FanDuel and DraftKings.

Editor’s note: “Value” doesn’t necessarily mean inexpensive, but rather the best bang for your DFS buck. These players, regardless of price tag, project to give you the most production per dollar this week.

FanDuel

Travis Kelce ($7,700) vs. Raiders

In addition to playoff standings, there are individual milestones that can drive a player to great Week 17 performances. You’ll see this narrative-driven theme throughout the picks this week. Kansas City needs to win to lock up the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and Kelce can also break the single-season record for receiving yards by a tight end, set by Rob Gronkowski in 2011. Kelce needs 54 yards to be the new record-holder, and he’ll be attempting to get there against an Oakland defense that 4for4 ranks 27th in schedule-adjusted fantasy points allowed to tight ends. All this adds up to Kelce projecting as 4for4’s top non-running-back value of the week.

Jamaal Williams ($6,800) vs. Lions

There are no playoff implications in this game, but reports are that Green Bay and Detroit are expected to give their starters a normal run of snaps in the season finale. Over the last two weeks, Williams has accounted for 37% of the Packers touches, a touch share that would rank in the top 10 over the course of the entire season. Vegas believes that Green Bay will be at full throttle, favoring the Packers by more than a touchdown at home. The Lions have fared well against the run in recent weeks but that risk is baked into Williams's salary, and he has put up big fantasy numbers in consecutive weeks against formidable run defenses.

DraftKings

Davante Adams ($8,000) vs. Lions

Adams has a chance to break the Packers’ single-season record for catches and yards, needing three catches and 133 yards to set new marks for one of the most storied franchises in the game. The Green Bay star has eclipsed the 130-yard mark four times this season, including a 140-yard performance against this very team in Week 5. Detroit ranks 23rd in schedule-adjusted points to wide receivers and projects as the top value at his position.

George Kittle ($6,300) at Rams

Like Kelce, Kittle has a chance at the tight end yardage record but the San Francisco tight end needs 100 yards to break Gronk’s record, and likely more to leapfrog Kelce. With that specific target yardage in mind, Kittle is especially attractive on DraftKings because of the potential yardage bonus. Even if Kittle weren’t going for a record this week, it’s tough to pass up a player priced at less than $6,500 who is seeing WR1-type volume. San Francisco will be looking to spoil its division rival’s shot at a first-round bye.