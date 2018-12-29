When is Super Bowl LIII? 2019 Game Information

Super Bowl LIII will decide the league champion for the 2018 NFL season.

By Emily Caron
December 29, 2018

Super Bowl LIII will be played on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. The exact kickoff time has not yet been determined

The AFC and NFC champions will meet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for Super Bowl LII. Conference championship games will be played on Sunday, Jan. 20. 

2019 marks the first Super Bowl played at the Falcons' new stadium, which opened in 2017, but the third in the city of Atlanta. Georgia's capital previously hosted Super Bowl XXVIII in 1994 and Super Bowl XXXIV in 2000.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium has hosted multiple championship games in its short history, including the College Football Playoff Final and MLS Cup, both in 2018. 

How to watch

Date: Feb. 3, 2019

Time: TBD

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)