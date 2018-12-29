Super Bowl LIII will be played on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. The exact kickoff time has not yet been determined.

The AFC and NFC champions will meet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for Super Bowl LII. Conference championship games will be played on Sunday, Jan. 20.

2019 marks the first Super Bowl played at the Falcons' new stadium, which opened in 2017, but the third in the city of Atlanta. Georgia's capital previously hosted Super Bowl XXVIII in 1994 and Super Bowl XXXIV in 2000.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium has hosted multiple championship games in its short history, including the College Football Playoff Final and MLS Cup, both in 2018.

How to watch

Date: Feb. 3, 2019

Time: TBD

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta