The regular season finale for two struggling AFC East teams concludes when the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills square off.

The Bills have failed to maintain consistency all season with rookie quarterback Josh Allen, who leads the team in passing (1,850 yards, 7 touchdowns, 11 interceptions) and rushing (536 yards, 6 touchdowns).

Miami will miss the postseason for the second straight year, and the ninth time in the last 10 years. The Dolphins' playoff hopes went away after losing last week 17–7 to the Jacksonville Jaguars in their home finale.

It could be an interesting offseason for the Dolphins, as they need to answer questions about an aging roster.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

