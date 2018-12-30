The final week of the 2018 regular season is here, and several teams will be looking to capitalize on their last chance at clinching a spot in the postseason.

Five teams in the NFC and four teams in the AFC are guaranteed a playoff berth come January. The Vikings and Eagles will be battling it out in their respective games for the final spot in the NFC, while the Colts, Titans and Steelers look to stay alive in the AFC. Besides the New Orleans Saints, no other team has clinched home-field advantage or a first-round bye, making a Week 17 win still crucial for those looking to improve their playoff seeding.

Here's Week 17's full list of scenarios and outcomes to monitor.

NFC

Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles clinches a first-round bye with:

1) A Rams win or tie

2) Chicago loss or tie

Chicago Bears

Chicago clinches a first-round bye with:

1) A Bears win + Rams loss

Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota clinches a playoff berth with:

1) A Vikings win or tie

2) An Eagles loss or tie

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles clinch a playoff berth with:

1) A win + Vikings loss

AFC

Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City clinches AFC West division title and home-field advantage with:

1) A Chiefs win

2) A Chiefs tie + Chargers loss or tie

3) A Chargers loss + Patriots loss or tie + Texans loss or tie

4) A Chargers loss + Patriots loss or tie + Chiefs clinch at least a tie in strength of victory over Houston

Kansas City clinches AFC West division title and a first-round bye with:

1) A Chargers loss + Patriots loss or tie

2) A Chargers loss + Texans loss or tie

3) A Chargers loss + Chiefs clinch at least a tie in strength of victory over Houston

Kansas City clinches AFC West division title with:

1) A Chargers loss

2) Chiefs tie + Chargers tie

New England Patriots

New England clinches home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs with:

1) A Patriots win + Chiefs loss + Chargers loss

New England clinches a first-round bye with:

1) A Patriots win

2) A Patriots tie + Texans loss or tie

3) Ravens loss or tie + Texans loss + Titans loss or tie

Houston Texans

Houston clinches AFC South division title and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs with:

1) A Texans win + Patriots loss or tie + Chiefs loss + Chargers loss + Texans clinch a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over the Chiefs

Houston clinches the AFC South title and first-round bye with:

1) A Texans win + Patriots loss or tie

2) A Texans win + Chiefs loss + Chargers loss + Texans clinch a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over the Chiefs

3) A Texans tie + Patriots loss

4) A Colts and Titans tie + Patriots loss + Ravens win + Texans clinch a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over the Ravens

Houston clinches the AFC South title with:

1) A Texans win

2) A Colts and Titans tie

Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore clinches AFC North division title and a first-round bye with:

1) A Ravens win + Patriots loss + Texans loss + Colts and Titans does not end in a tie

2) A Ravens win + Patriots loss + Texans loss + Ravens clinch at least a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over Texans

Baltimore clinches AFC North division title with:

1) A Ravens win

2) Steelers loss

3) Ravens tie + Steelers tie

Baltimore clinches playoff berth with:

1) A Ravens tie + Colts and Titans tie

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles clinches AFC West division title and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs with:

1) A Chargers win + Chiefs loss or tie

2) A Chargers tie + Chiefs loss

Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis clinches AFC South division title with:

1) A Colts win + Texans loss

Indianapolis clinches a playoff berth with:

1) A Colts win

2) A Colts tie and Steelers loss or tie

3) A Colts tie and Ravens loss

Tennessee Titans

Tennessee clinches AFC South division title and first-round bye with:

1) A Titans win + Texans loss + Patriots loss + Ravens loss or tie

Tennessee clinches AFC South division title with:

1) A Titans win + Texans loss

Tennessee clinches a playoff berth with:

1) A Titans win

Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh clinches AFC North division title with:

1) A Steelers win + Ravens loss or tie

Pittsburgh clinches a playoff berth with:

2) A Steelers tie + Colts and Titans tie