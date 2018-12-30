The Packers could look to the college ranks to fill their head coaching vacancy, and are expected to target Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Green Bay fired Mike McCarthy on Dec. 2.

"One coach they are expected to target is Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald," Rapoport wrote on Sunday. "Packers CEO Mark Murphy actually hired Fitzgerald when Murphy was AD at Northwestern. While Fitzgerald has shut down countless interview requests from the NFL in the past, with a good sales pitch, this one may work."

Interim head coach Joe Philbin will reportedly receive an interview from Green Bay's brass, but is unexpected to win the job. The Packers have already interviewed former NFL head coaches Jim Caldwell and Chuck Pagano, per Rapoport.

Fitzgerald has been at Northwestern since 2006, going 95–70 in 13 seasons. The Wildcats have reached a bowl game in each of the last four seasons, winning 10 games in 2015 and 2017. Northwestern will face Utah in the Holiday Bowl on Monday.