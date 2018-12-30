Report: Packers 'Expected to Target' Northwestern's Pat Fitzgerald for Head Coach Vacancy

Fitzgerald is 95–70 in 13 seasons at Northwestern. 

By Michael Shapiro
December 30, 2018

The Packers could look to the college ranks to fill their head coaching vacancy, and are expected to target Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Green Bay fired Mike McCarthy on Dec. 2.

"One coach they are expected to target is Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald," Rapoport wrote on Sunday. "Packers CEO Mark Murphy actually hired Fitzgerald when Murphy was AD at Northwestern. While Fitzgerald has shut down countless interview requests from the NFL in the past, with a good sales pitch, this one may work."

Interim head coach Joe Philbin will reportedly receive an interview from Green Bay's brass, but is unexpected to win the job. The Packers have already interviewed former NFL head coaches Jim Caldwell and Chuck Pagano, per Rapoport

Fitzgerald has been at Northwestern since 2006, going 95–70 in 13 seasons. The Wildcats have reached a bowl game in each of the last four seasons, winning 10 games in 2015 and 2017. Northwestern will face Utah in the Holiday Bowl on Monday.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)