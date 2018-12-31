Saints Listed As Super Bowl Favorites

The Saints are overwhelming favorites to win Super Bowl LIII, according to Las Vegas superbooks.

By Scooby Axson
December 31, 2018

The New Orleans Saints finished the regular season with a 13–3 record and according to Westgate Las Vegas are odds-on favorites to win the Super Bowl.

The Saints three losses came to the Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the same three teams they lost to when they won their only Super Bowl title in 2010.

The NFC's top seed are listed as a 9/4 followed, followed by the Kansas City Chiefs, who had the the AFC's best record at 4/1.

The Los Angeles Rams (5/1), New England Patriots (6/1), Chicago Bears (9/1) are next on the odds boards.

Defending Super Bowl champion, Philadelphia Eagles, who got into the playoffs by beating the Washington Redskins and the Minnesota Vikings losing to the Bears are the highest odds to repeat at 30/1.

Super Bowl LIII will take place Feb. 3, 2019 from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)