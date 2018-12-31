The New Orleans Saints finished the regular season with a 13–3 record and according to Westgate Las Vegas are odds-on favorites to win the Super Bowl.

The Saints three losses came to the Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the same three teams they lost to when they won their only Super Bowl title in 2010.

The NFC's top seed are listed as a 9/4 followed, followed by the Kansas City Chiefs, who had the the AFC's best record at 4/1.

The Los Angeles Rams (5/1), New England Patriots (6/1), Chicago Bears (9/1) are next on the odds boards.

Defending Super Bowl champion, Philadelphia Eagles, who got into the playoffs by beating the Washington Redskins and the Minnesota Vikings losing to the Bears are the highest odds to repeat at 30/1.

Super Bowl LIII will take place Feb. 3, 2019 from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.