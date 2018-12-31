What is the Rooney Rule? Explaining the NFL's Diversity Policy for Hiring Coaches

As coaches are fired and hired this offseason, you'll be hearing a lot about the Rooney Rule. 

By Charlotte Carroll
December 31, 2018

The NFL's regular season has come to an end, which means you can expect plenty of personnel changes within clubs. As coaches are fired and hired this offseason, you'll be hearing a lot about the Rooney Rule. 

Adopted in 2003, the Rooney Rule is an NFL league policy that requires teams to interview ethnic-minority candidates for head coaching jobs. Since then, the Rooney Rule has been expanded to include general manager jobs. A similar rule requires that a woman be interviewed for every business front-office position that opens in the league.

The policy is named after former Steelers owner Dan Rooney, who was credited with spearheading the effort. In 2002, Rooney was approached by groups concerned with the lack of coaching and front-office opportunities in the NFL.

Variations of the rule are now in place in other industries, including in the city of Pittsburgh. Facebook and Xerox have similar company policies.

JONES: NFL Head Coach Firing Primer: The League Could Be Facing a Crisis When It Comes to Minority Coaches

For the 2018 season, there were eight head coaches of color (seven black and one Hispanic), which tied the mark from 2011 for most ever.

However, Hue Jackson, Vance Joseph, Todd Bowles and Steve Wilks and Marvin Lewis have all been fired. That leaves Anthony Lynn, Mike Tomlin and Ron Rivera as the last minority men left from the 2018 season. If no black coaches are hired during the cycle, heading into next season there will only be two black coaches—the lowest since 2002.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

