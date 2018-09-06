NFL Week 1 Against the Spread Picks

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Quickly

  • Who do our experts have in the season-opener and across all the Week 1 games?
By The MMQB Staff
September 06, 2018

Picking the games for against-the-spread winners this season . . .

Jacob Feldman, SI Media Staff Writer
Gary Gramling, Senior Editor, Co-Host of The MMQB Gambling Show
Scott Gramling, Managing Editor of DRF Sports Form, Co-Host of The MMQB Gambling Show
Max Meyer, Producer, SI Gambling Vertical
Jimmy Traina, SI Media Columnist, Co-Host of The MMQB Gambling Show

Subscribe to The MMQB Podcasts and get The MMQB Gambling Show every Friday

For more best bets, trends and gambling news across all sports, visit the new SI Gambling vertical.

• Question or comment? Email us at talkback@themmqb.com.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)