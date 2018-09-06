Quickly
- Who do our experts have in the season-opener and across all the Week 1 games?
Picking the games for against-the-spread winners this season . . .
Jacob Feldman, SI Media Staff Writer
Gary Gramling, Senior Editor, Co-Host of The MMQB Gambling Show
Scott Gramling, Managing Editor of DRF Sports Form, Co-Host of The MMQB Gambling Show
Max Meyer, Producer, SI Gambling Vertical
Jimmy Traina, SI Media Columnist, Co-Host of The MMQB Gambling Show
Subscribe to The MMQB Podcasts and get The MMQB Gambling Show every Friday
For more best bets, trends and gambling news across all sports, visit the new SI Gambling vertical.
• Question or comment? Email us at talkback@themmqb.com.