NFL Playoff Picture: Bears Clinch NFC North for First Time Since 2010

If the 2018 NFL playoffs started today, who would be in? 

By Kaelen Jones
November 27, 2018

The NFL season is nearing a close. Below is a look at how the league standings shape out, including how the playoff matchups would set up if they started today.

Standing are based off current seeding, according to NFL.com.

Full Standings

AFC

1. Chiefs (11-3, 1st AFC West, clinched playoff berth)
2. Texans (10-4, 1st AFC South)
3. Patriots (9-5, 1st AFC East)
4. Steelers (8-5-1, 1st AFC North)
5. Chargers (11-3, 2nd in AFC West, clinched playoff berth)
6. Ravens (8-6, 2nd AFC North)

Wild Card Round (Jan. 5-6, Times TBA)

3. Patriots (9-5) vs. 6. Ravens (7-6)

4. Steelers (8-5-1) vs. 5. Chargers (11-3)

Divisional Round (Jan. 12-13, Times TBA)

1. Chiefs (11-2) vs. Lowest winning seed from AFC Wild Card Round

2. Texans (10-4) vs. Highest winning seed from AFC Wild Card Round

7. Colts (8-6, 2nd in AFC South)
8. Titans (8-6, 3rd in AFC South)
9. ​Dolphins (7-7, 2nd in AFC East)
10. Browns (6-7-1, 3rd in AFC North)
11. Bengals (6-8, 4th in AFC North)

Eliminated from playoff contention:

12. Broncos (6-8, 3rd in AFC West)
13. Bills (5-9, 3rd in AFC East)
14. Jaguars (4-10, 4th in AFC South)
15. Jets (4-10, 4th in AFC East)
16. Raiders (3-11, 4th in AFC West)

NFC

1. Saints (11-2, clinched NFC South) 
2. Rams (11-2, clinched NFC West)
3. Bears (10-4, clinched NFC North)
4. Cowboys (8-6, 1st in NFC East)
5. Seahawks (8-6, 2nd NFC West)
6. Vikings (7-6-1, 2nd in NFC North)

Wild Card Round (Jan. 5-6, Times TBA)

3. Bears (10-4) vs. 6. Vikings (7-6-1)

4. Cowboys (8-6) vs. 5. Seahawks (8-6)

Divisional Round (Jan. 12-13, Times TBA)

1. Saints (11-2) vs. Lowest winning seed from NFC Wild Card Round

2. Rams (11-2) vs. Highest winning seed from NFC Wild Card Round

7. Redskins (7-7, 2nd in NFC East)
8. Panthers (6-7, 2nd in NFC South)
9. Eagles (6-7, 3rd in NFC East)

Eliminated from playoff contention:

10. Packers (5-8-1, 3rd in NFC North)
11. Giants (5-9, 4th in NFC East)
12. Buccaneers (5-9, 3rd in NFC South)
13. Lions (5-9, 4th in NFC North)
14. Falcons (5-9, 4th in NFC South)
15. Cardinals (3-10, 3rd in NFC West)
16. 49ers (3-10, 4th in NFC West)

More NFL

