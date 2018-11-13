NFL Playoff Picture: Rams Can Become First Team to Clinch Playoff Berth

Here's how the NFL playoff picture looks entering Week 11. 

By Kaelen Jones
November 13, 2018

The NFL playoff picture is starting to take shape. No team has clinched a playoff berth or locked down a division title, but the Rams are a victory (and a Seahawks loss) from doing so. 

The Rams are set to take on the Chiefs on Monday Night Football this week, pitting two of the NFL's best teams. After 10 weeks, both teams sit atop their respective conferences. 

The regular season is still unfolding, but how would the playoffs look if the postseason started today? Check out the current seeds and matchups entering Week 11 of the 2018 NFL season below. 

AFC

Divisional Round

1. Chiefs (9-1) vs. Lowest winning seed from AFC Wild Card Round

2. Steelers (6-2-1) vs. Highest winning seed from AFC Wild Card Round

Wild Card Round

3. Patriots (7-3) vs. 6. Bengals (5-4)

4. Texans (6-3) vs. 5. Chargers (7-2)

NFC

Divisional Round

1. Rams (9-1) vs. Lowest winning seed from NFC Wild Card Round

2. Saints (8-1) vs. Highest winning seed from NFC Wild Card Round

Wild Card Round

3. Bears (6-3) vs. 6. Vikings (5-3-1)

4. Redskins (6-3) vs. 5. Panthers (6-3)

Full Standings

AFC

1. Chiefs (9-1, 1st AFC West)
2. Steelers (6-2-1, 1st AFC North)
3. Patriots (7-3, 1st AFC East)
4. Texans (6-3, 1st AFC South)
5. Chargers (7-2, 2nd in AFC West)
6. Bengals (5-4, 2nd AFC North)

7. Titans (5-4, 2nd in AFC South)
8. Dolphins (5-5, 2nd in AFC East)
9. Ravens (4-5, 2nd in AFC North)
10. Colts (4-5, 3rd in AFC South)
11. Browns (3-6-1, 3rd in AFC North)
12. Jaguars (0-6, 4th in AFC South)
13. Broncos (3-6, 3rd in AFC West)
14. Bills (3-7, 3rd in AFC East)
15. Jets (3-7, 4th in AFC East)
16. Raiders (1-8, 4th in AFC West)

NFC

1. Rams (9-1, 1st in NFC West)

- can clinch NFC West with win vs. Chiefs and Seahawks loss vs. Packers

2. Saints (8-1, 1st in NFC South)
3. Bears (6-3, 1st in NFC North)
4. Redskins (6-3, 1st in NFC East)
5. Panthers (6-3, 2nd in NFC South)
6. Vikings (5-3-1, 2nd in NFC North)

7. Packers (4-4-1, 3rd in NFC North)
8. Falcons (4-5, 3rd in NFC South)
9. Seahawks (4-5, 3rd in NFC West)
10. Cowboys (4-5, 2nd in NFC East)
11. Eagles (4-5, 3rd in NFC East)
12. Buccaneers (3-6, 4th in NFC South)
13. Lions (3-6, 4th in NFC North)
14. Cardinals (2-7, 4th in NFC West)
15. Giants (2-7, 4th in NFC East)
16. 49ers (2-8, 4th in NFC West)

