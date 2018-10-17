Fall of a Titan: Documents, Videos, Photos, More

October 17, 2018

SI: True Crime’s first narrative podcast, Steve McNair: Fall of a Titan will make you re-examine everything you think you know about the quarterback. His death, on July 4, 2009, was ruled a murder-suicide. But what if it wasn’t?

Over the course of this nine-part audio series, we’ll guide you through the McNair case, reviewing the findings and re-examining crucial details in a new light. To deepen your understanding of the case, each episode will have supporting documentation—archival reports, photos, videos, and more—that will be posted here every Wednesday.

Episode 1

Autopsy Sketches

Dr. Feng Li’s report for Steve McNair and Jenni Kazemi, filed July 5, 2009.

Courtesy of Nashville Police Department
Courtesy of Nashville Police Department

Vincent Hill’s Letter to Lucille McNair

Written March 22, 2010.

Courtesy of Vincent Hill

Vincent Hill’s Police File

Including his Officer of the Month awards, his annual review scores and summaries of two incidents referenced in Fall of a Titan, episode one.

Timeline of Events

