SI: True Crime’s first narrative podcast, Steve McNair: Fall of a Titan will make you re-examine everything you think you know about the quarterback. His death, on July 4, 2009, was ruled a murder-suicide. But what if it wasn’t?
Over the course of this nine-part audio series, we’ll guide you through the McNair case, reviewing the findings and re-examining crucial details in a new light. To deepen your understanding of the case, each episode will have supporting documentation—archival reports, photos, videos, and more—that will be posted here every Wednesday.
Episode 1
Autopsy Sketches
Dr. Feng Li’s report for Steve McNair and Jenni Kazemi, filed July 5, 2009.
Vincent Hill’s Letter to Lucille McNair
Written March 22, 2010.
Vincent Hill’s Police File
Including his Officer of the Month awards, his annual review scores and summaries of two incidents referenced in Fall of a Titan, episode one.
Timeline of Events
Episode 2
“Air McNair"
S. L. Price’s Sports Illustrated cover story about Steve McNair, from Sept. 26, 1994.
Photo Gallery
Classic images and candid glimpses from Steve McNair’s career.
“Hand Him the Heisman"
Campaign rap video recorded by Alcorn State teammates.
Episode 3
Text Messages
The back-and-forth between Jenni Kazemi and Steve McNair over the final 24 hours of their lives.
Jenni Kazemi DUI Video
Police footage from Jenni Kazemi’s arrest for drunk driving, two days before her death.
Episode 4
Adrian Gilliam Interview No. 1
When Gilliam first sat down with Nashville police, he claimed not to know Jenni Kazemi, the woman to whom he is alleged to have sold the murder weapon ...
Adrian Gilliam Interview No. 2
... but investigators caught Gilliam in a lie, and in a second session with police, his story changed.
Jenni Kazemi's Phone Records
Kazemi’s phone activity in the three weeks before she and Steve McNair died: June 15-July 4, 2009.
Character Map
Tracing the connections throughout the McNair investigation.
Episode 5
Crime Scene Sketch
From the Nashville PD case file: The bullet strikes, casings and bodies at the scene of the crime.
Crime Scene Note on Steve’s Possessions
From the Nashville PD case file: A catalog of items found on McNair.
Episode 6
Condo Complex Surveillance Footage
A camera near McNair's condo captured video of what appears to be two cars leaving the complex the night of the murder.
Episode 7
Video of McNair on His Ranch
McNair gives a tour of the ranch he bought for his mother, Lucille.
Episode 8
Kazemi Domestic Violence Report
When Jenni was a teenager living in Florida she assaulted her older sister, who had tried to stop Jenni from leaving the house to see two boys.
Kazemi Crisis Intervention Report
According to a Jacksonville Sheriff’s office report, Jenni told a counselor at a mental health center that she was feeling suicidal, and that she’d tried killing herself before.
Episode 9
Confidentiality Agreement
The NDA Mechelle McNair allegedly presented to Raymond White.
Grand Jury Letter and Supplement Report
Two documents Vincent Hill prepared for court in 2010.