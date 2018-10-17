SI: True Crime’s first narrative podcast, Steve McNair: Fall of a Titan will make you re-examine everything you think you know about the quarterback. His death, on July 4, 2009, was ruled a murder-suicide. But what if it wasn’t?
Over the course of this nine-part audio series, we’ll guide you through the McNair case, reviewing the findings and re-examining crucial details in a new light. To deepen your understanding of the case, each episode will have supporting documentation—archival reports, photos, videos, and more—that will be posted here every Wednesday.
Episode 1
Autopsy Sketches
Dr. Feng Li’s report for Steve McNair and Jenni Kazemi, filed July 5, 2009.
Vincent Hill’s Letter to Lucille McNair
Written March 22, 2010.
Vincent Hill’s Police File
Including his Officer of the Month awards, his annual review scores and summaries of two incidents referenced in Fall of a Titan, episode one.