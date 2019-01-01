NFL Coaching Tracker: Latest News, Rumors and Updates on Firings and Hirings

Keep up with the latest happenings in the NFL coaching carousel.

By Scooby Axson
January 01, 2019

The annual unemployment purge in the NFL known as Black Monday came with a flurry with four more coaches losing their jobs, and the Atlanta Falcons dumping their coordinatiors at all three levels.

As it stands now, the Browns, Cardinals, Packers, Bengals, Buccaneers, Broncos, Dolphins and Jets will be looking for new coaches to roam the sidelines in 2019, as the scouting combine will be arriving in less than two months as teams prep for their offseasons.

This post will be updated as news breaks.

• The Browns are interviewing interim head coach Gregg Williams for the head coaching gig and the team also plans to interview offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens.

• The Bengals have requested head coach interviews with Patriots' OC Josh McDaniels, Rams' QB coach Zac Taylor and Rams' pass-game coordinator Shane Waldron.

• The Jacksonville Jaguars fired running-backs coach Tyrone Wheatley and three assistants: offensive line coach Pat Flaherty, secondary coach Perry Fewell and defensive line coach Marion Hobby. That goes also with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett who was fired in November.

• The Dolphins have requested a head coach interview with Steelers' offensive line coach Mike Munchak.

• Iowa State coach Matt Campbell did receive a request from the Jets, but at this point, he’s declining it.

