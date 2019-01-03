NFL Coaching Tracker: Browns Move Up Interview With Kevin Stefanski

Keep up with the latest hirings, firings, rumors and news in the NFL coaching carousel.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 03, 2019

The Browns, Cardinals, Packers, Bengals, Buccaneers, Broncos, Dolphins and Jets continue their search for new coaches in 2019.

Interviews are underway for several teams before the first round of the NFL playoffs get underway.

Catch up on all the latest news and notes regarding the NFL coaching carousel:

• The Bengals have requested permission to interview Bucs offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Monken also has an interview with the Jets.

• The Browns moved up Vikings’ offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski’s head coaching interview to Thursday. Former Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell interviewed with the team on Wednesday.

• The Bengals are expected to interview assistant Hue Jackson for their vacant head-coaching job. The interview could reportedly happen as early as Wednesday.

• Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy will reportedly interview with the Jets and Buccaneers on Wednesday before interviewing with the Dolphins on Thursday. He will interview with the Bengals on Friday but has elected to not take the Cardinals interview.

• Notre Dame's Brian Kelly has reportedly emerged as a coach of interest in the Buccaneers' head coach search.

• Cowboys defensive play-caller Kris Richard will not interview for any head coaching vacancies before this weekend's game against Seattle. Richard will reportedly interview with the Jets and Dolphins on Sunday after Dallas's playoff game.

• The Bengals will reportedly interview former Broncos coach Vance Joseph for their vacant head-coaching position on Thursday and Friday.

• The Broncos are expected to interview former Colts coach Chuck Pagano for their head-coaching job on Wednesday.

• Mike McCarthy is reportedly expected to interview with the Browns on Thursday.

• The Buccaneers will reportedly interview Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards for their head-coaching job on Friday.

