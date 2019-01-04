The Steelers will not renew linebackers coach Joey Porter's contract, head coach Mike Tomlin announced Friday.

"I have informed outside linebackers coach Joey Porter that we will not renew his contract," Tomlin said in the statement."These are difficult decisions when it comes to someone like Joey who has meant a lot to this organization as both a player and coach. I want to thank Joey for his coaching efforts over the past five years on our defensive staff. We wish him the best in his future coaching career."

Porter coached for the Steelers for five seasons and has served as the linebackers coach since 2015. The Steelers first hired Porter in 2014 as a defensive assistant.

Prior to coaching, Porter played as a linebacker for 13 seasons in the NFL. He spent his first eight seasons playing in Pittsburgh before going on to play with the Dolphins and Cardinals.