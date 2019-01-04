NFL Coaching Tracker: Dolphins Request Permission to Speak to Saints DC Dennis Allen

Keep up with the latest hirings, firings, rumors and news in the NFL coaching carousel.

By Jenna West
January 04, 2019

The week kicked off with a busy Black Monday as the Browns, Cardinals, Packers, Bengals, Buccaneers, Broncos, Dolphins and Jets are now searching for new coaches in 2019.

The playoffs have started, but many teams are already conducting interviews to to hire their staffs for next season.

Catch up on all of the latest notes and news around the NFL coaching carousel:

• The Dolphins have requested permission to speak with Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.

• The Bengals will interview Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken for their head coaching position. They are also scheduled to interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on Saturday.

• The Dolphins interviewed Patriots defensive coordinator Brian Flores Friday and impressed those who participated in the team's head coaching interviews last year. Miami will also interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on Friday.

• Former Lions and Colts coach Jim Caldwell interviewed with the Cardinals on Thursday. He has also interviewed with the Packers, Browns and Cardinals. The Jets have expressed interest in him.

