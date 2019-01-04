NFL Wild Card Sunday Odds, Best Bets

The Bears have seen the under cash each time during their current four-game winning streak, and the under is a strong bet again vs. the Eagles.

By OddsShark
January 04, 2019

The Chicago Bears (12-4) and Baltimore Ravens (10-6) each used dominant defenses to win their respective divisions this season. Both teams will be in action Sunday hosting Wild Card playoff games as home favorites on the NFL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Bears, fifth at +675 on the Super Bowl odds heading into the playoffs, allowed the least amount of points in the league this year - limiting opponents to 17.7 per game - while the Ravens were right behind them at 17.9. But Baltimore ranked No. 1 in total defense, surrendering an average of 292.9 yards, with Chicago third (299.7). Those numbers look promising for a potential Super Bowl run.

The Ravens will host the Los Angeles Chargers (12-4) first and look to duplicate their performance from the first meeting on the road two weeks ago when they won 22-10 as four-point underdogs. Baltimore is listed as a 2.5-point favorite this time around and will rely on its defense to again be a difference-maker versus a dangerous Los Angeles offense.

The Chargers scored just one touchdown from running back Melvin Gordon, but they should have tight end Hunter Henry available for the first time this season following an ACL injury suffered a year ago. This could very well be another low-scoring affair, with the last five home playoff games for the Ravens going under the total, according to the OddsShark NFL Database. But the offenses could do just enough to push this one over.

In the second game, the Bears welcome the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) as six-point chalk at betting sites. Chicago will be making its first postseason appearance since 2010 thanks in part to the arrival of Khalil Mack, who helped the defense become the Monsters of the Midway again. Mack's impact cannot be underestimated by the opposition, and his ability to pressure injured Philadelphia quarterback Nick Foles (ribs) will be the key.

The Bears have seen the under cash each time during a current four-game winning streak, with their defense holding opponents to an average of 10.5 points. This will be the end of the line for the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles, who will struggle to score in a game that easily goes under the total again as Sunday's best NFL bet.

