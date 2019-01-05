How Much Do NFL Players Make During the Playoffs?

NFL player contracts are irrelevant during the playoffs, when players receive pay from the league through a designated postseason fund.

By Emily Caron
January 05, 2019

NFL players are paid their yearly salaries on a weekly basis (aside from signing, roster and other bonuses) from the first game of the season through the last, including the team's bye week. Team payments and contracts end, however, with the regular season. During the postseason, players are paid by the league through a designated postseason fund as opposed to being paid by their individual teams.

A handful of players have postseason incentives worked into their contract from their team, but most only recieve on league pay. The NFL pays every player on the 53-man active roster an identical amount per postseason appearance and/or win regardless of impact or performance.

Once NFL player contracts become irrelevant, here are the per-player payouts this year, per the CBA.

Wild Card Round—Division Winner: $29,000
Wild Card Team: $27,000
Divisional Round: $29,000
Conference Championship: $54,000
Super Bowl Winner: $118,000
Super Bowl Loser: $59,000

Compared to the NFL's minimum salary for 2018, which was $480,000 for a rookie, the postseason payout from the league does not amount to much.

Note that teams earning a bye week for the first round—the Chiefs, Patriots, Saints and Rams this season—are not paid for that week. Every played on the active roster, inactive list or on a franchise's injured reserve list at the time of a wild card game or divisional round will be paid the full amount designated.

For conference championship games and the Super Bowl, the payout is more nuanced and depends on a player's most recent participation.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)