The week kicked off with a busy Black Monday as the Browns, Cardinals, Packers, Bengals, Buccaneers, Broncos, Dolphins and Jets are now searching for new coaches in 2019.

The playoffs have started, but many teams are already conducting interviews to hire new staffs for next season.

Catch up on all of the latest notes and news around the NFL coaching carousel:

• USC has reportedly denied the Jets and Cardinals permission to interview the Trojans' new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury for head coaching jobs.

• The Buccaneers are interested in former Cardinals coach Bruce Arians for their vacant head coach position. The interest is reportedly mutual.

• The Bengals are expected to expand their coaching search after wild-card weekend is over. They prefer not to distract possible candidates as they coach playoff games.

• Cowboys assistant coach Kris Richard will interview with the Buccaneers, Jets and Dolphins on Sunday.

• The Dolphins have requested permission to speak with Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.

• The Bengals will interview Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken for their head coaching position. They are also scheduled to interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on Saturday.