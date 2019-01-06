Chargers running back Melvin Gordon exited Los Angeles' wild-card matchup against the Ravens in the first quarter on Sunday, limping to the locker room with a knee injury. He returned on the Chargers' next offensive series, sporting a knee brace.

RB Melvin Gordon (knee) questionable to return. #LACvsBAL — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) January 6, 2019

The third-year running back was stopped short of the goal line as the Chargers approached the end zone. He was tended to on the ground at MT&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore before walking to the sideline after second down. He rushed three times for eight yards before exiting the game.

Los Angeles settled for a field goal on the drive to get its first points of the afternoon, taking a 3-0 lead over Baltimore.

