How much are the Saints favored by against the Eagles? Are the Rams a big favorite against the Cowboys?

Below is a full list of NFL Divisional Round game spreads and opening totals, via Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. Saturday, Jan. 12 – 4:35 p.m. ET Chiefs at Colts (-6)

Over/Under: 57 Saturday, Jan. 12 – 8:35 p.m. ET Cowboys at Rams (-7)

Over/Under: 49.5 Sunday, Jan. 13 – 1:05 p.m. ET Chargers at Patriots (-4.5)

Over/Under: 48 Sunday, Jan. 13 – 4:40 p.m. ET Eagles at Saints (-9)

Over/Under: 51.5