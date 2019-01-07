Bears kicker Cody Parkey did not shy away from questions following a missed potential game-winning field goal attempt in Chicago's 16–15 loss to the Eagles in Sunday's NFC wild-card playoff game. Parkey's Bears teammates were sure to defend the fifth-year pro in light of his struggles. Jake Elliott, the second-year Eagles' kicker who watched from the opposite sideline when Parkey's kick bounced off the uprights at Soldier Field, also offered his support early Monday morning.

Elliott commended Parkey's willingness to answer questions immediately following the game. He also made sure to point out that Parkey's kick, as video revealed, was partially blocked.

"This is a stand up guy that a lot of young players can look up to," Elliott wrote on Twitter. "This is how you handle adversity like a pro. Cody is a heck of a kicker and will be for a long time. No reason to be taking the heat he is especially when that ball was tipped. #ClassAct"

Parkey spent the first two years of his career with Philadelphia—and was selected to the Pro Bowl his rookie campaign—prior to spending the next three seasons with three different teams (Browns, Dolphins and Bears).

Chicago signed Parkey to a four-year, $15 million this past offseason. Two seasons after moving on from Parkey, the Eagles drafted Elliott, who has maintained his job thus far.