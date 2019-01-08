The Falcons hired former Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter as their offensive coordinator, the team announced Tuesday.

"We are fired up to have Dirk join our staff as our offensive coordinator," head coach Dan Quinn said in a release. "His experience and familiarity with our division will also pay dividends as we move forward."

The announcement came the same day Tampa Bay reportedly hired former Cardinals coach Bruce Arians as their top man.

Koetter was fired by the Buccaneers after the team's season-ending 34–32 loss to the Falcons. Atlanta fired all three of its coordinators a day after their season-ending victory over Tampa Bay.

Koetter was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach after Lovie Smith was fired following the 2015 season. During his three-season tenure, Koetter guided the Bucs to a record of 19–29. Tampa Bay went 5–11 this season.

The 59-year-old was the Falcons coordinator from 2012–14.

The Falcons also hired Mike Mularkey as the new tight ends coach.