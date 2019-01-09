NFL Coaching Tracker: Mike McCarthy Eyes Jets' Head-Coaching Job

Keep up with the latest hirings, firings, rumors and news in the NFL coaching carousel.

By Scooby Axson
January 09, 2019

The divisional matchups are set in the NFL playoffs, and while those teams prepare this week with efforts to continue their postseason runs, the eight teams that fired their coaches continue to interview candidates, some of which are still coaching.

The Browns, Bengals, Broncos, Dolphins and Jets have each reportedly interviewed multiple candidate, and have yet to hire anyone, while the Buccaneers, Packers, and Cardinals had settled on who will be working their sidelines next season.

• Former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy is not pursuing any vacancies other than the Jets' HC position. He does not want to be considered for other positions either. 

• New Packers head coach Matt LaFleur agreed to four-year deal with a fifth-year team option.

Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski is headed back to Cleveland for a second interview with the Browns.

Todd Bowles is set to become the Buccaneers defensive coordinator after he was fired from coaching the Jets, while Byron Leftwich will be the new offensive coordinator for Bruce Arians.

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels says he's returning to the team in 2019.

