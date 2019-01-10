NFL Divisional Playoffs Saturday Odds, Best Bets

The Kansas City Chiefs (12-4) have not advanced to the AFC Championship Game since 1993, going 1-11 straight up and against the spread in their last 12 playoff appearances, according to the OddsShark NFL Database.

The Chiefs will kick off this weekend's Divisional Playoffs action on Saturday as consensus 5.5-point home favorites on the NFL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com hosting the Indianapolis Colts (11-6).

Indianapolis handed Kansas City one of its most disappointing postseason defeats five years ago, rallying back for a 45-44 victory as a 1.5-point home underdog. The Chiefs led 38-10 in the third quarter but saw Colts quarterback Andrew Luck throw for 443 yards and four touchdowns, two of which went to wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, who finished with 13 catches for 224 yards.

While this playoff rematch may not be as high scoring, the total has gone OVER in five of Kansas City's last six games, averaging 65.5 points. That makes OVER 57 points Saturday's best NFL bet.

Later on Saturday, the Los Angeles Rams (13-3) are hoping to return to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since they won the Super Bowl when the franchise was still based in St. Louis following the 2000 season. The Rams will host the Dallas Cowboys (11-6) as seven-point home favorites after earning a bye, which should help them get healthy after seeing running back Todd Gurley rest the past three weeks.

This matchup could come down to Gurley and Dallas counterpart Ezekiel Elliott, who led the league in rushing for the second time in three years with 1,434 yards. Elliott totaled 137 yards on 26 carries and scored one touchdown in last week's 24-22 Wild Card win over the Seattle Seahawks at home, but it may be a little tougher for him on the road.

The Cowboys are looking to snap a seven-game road losing streak in the playoffs (2-5 ATS), with their last postseason victory away from home coming after the 1992 campaign. They went on to win the first of three Super Bowls in four seasons that year and have gone an impressive 6-1 ATS in their last seven games as underdogs overall.

But 10 of the last 12 road games for Dallas have gone UNDER the total, averaging 36 points, so expect another low-scoring affair between two strong defensive teams.