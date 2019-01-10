NFL Divisional Playoffs Saturday Odds, Best Bets

The total has gone over in five of Kansas City's last six games, averaging 65.5 points. That makes over 57 points in Chiefs-Colts Saturday's best NFL bet.

By OddsShark
January 10, 2019

The Kansas City Chiefs (12-4) have not advanced to the AFC Championship Game since 1993, going 1-11 straight up and against the spread in their last 12 playoff appearances, according to the OddsShark NFL Database.

The Chiefs will kick off this weekend's Divisional Playoffs action on Saturday as consensus 5.5-point home favorites on the NFL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com hosting the Indianapolis Colts (11-6).

Indianapolis handed Kansas City one of its most disappointing postseason defeats five years ago, rallying back for a 45-44 victory as a 1.5-point home underdog. The Chiefs led 38-10 in the third quarter but saw Colts quarterback Andrew Luck throw for 443 yards and four touchdowns, two of which went to wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, who finished with 13 catches for 224 yards.

While this playoff rematch may not be as high scoring, the total has gone OVER in five of Kansas City's last six games, averaging 65.5 points. That makes OVER 57 points Saturday's best NFL bet.

Later on Saturday, the Los Angeles Rams (13-3) are hoping to return to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since they won the Super Bowl when the franchise was still based in St. Louis following the 2000 season. The Rams will host the Dallas Cowboys (11-6) as seven-point home favorites after earning a bye, which should help them get healthy after seeing running back Todd Gurley rest the past three weeks.

This matchup could come down to Gurley and Dallas counterpart Ezekiel Elliott, who led the league in rushing for the second time in three years with 1,434 yards. Elliott totaled 137 yards on 26 carries and scored one touchdown in last week's 24-22 Wild Card win over the Seattle Seahawks at home, but it may be a little tougher for him on the road.

The Cowboys are looking to snap a seven-game road losing streak in the playoffs (2-5 ATS), with their last postseason victory away from home coming after the 1992 campaign. They went on to win the first of three Super Bowls in four seasons that year and have gone an impressive 6-1 ATS in their last seven games as underdogs overall.

But 10 of the last 12 road games for Dallas have gone UNDER the total, averaging 36 points, so expect another low-scoring affair between two strong defensive teams.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)