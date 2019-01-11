Actor Bryan Cranston stopped by NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Friday and had an important message for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles.

Cranston, who was sporting an Eagles jacket, presented a gift to the show's shrine to Foles before reprising his role as Walter White from AMC's hit former show Breaking Bad. Cranston, or White, looked right at the camera and addressed Foles.

"Who am I talking to right now? Nick. Who is it you think I see?" Cranston said. "Do you know how often you win in the playoffs? Even if I told you you wouldn't believe it. Do you know what would happen if you suddenly decided to stop going into work?

"A franchise good enough to be a Super Bowl champion goes belly up, disappears. It ceases to exist without you. No, you clearly don't know who I'm talking to. So let me clue you in, you are not in danger Nick. You are the danger."

"Nick, you are the one who knocks teams out of the playoffs...with the possible exception of the Rams," Cranston added.

Foles has a 4–1 postseason record and led the Eagles to the franchise's first Super Bowl victory against the New England Patriots last year. The Eagles have advanced to the Divisional round of this year's playoffs by defeating the Chicago Bears 16–15 in the Wild Card round last Sunday.

Philadelphia will take on the Saints this Sunday in New Orleans. Kickoff is slated for 4:40 p.m. ET.

The Rams, the other playoff danger, play the Cowboys on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET.