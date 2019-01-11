Watch: Bryan Cranston Channels Walter White to Deliver a Message to Nick Foles

Screenshot/Twitter

Bryan Cranston channeled his Breaking Bad character Walter White to remind Nick Foles why he matters in the playoffs.

By Jenna West
January 11, 2019

Actor Bryan Cranston stopped by NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Friday and had an important message for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles.

Cranston, who was sporting an Eagles jacket, presented a gift to the show's shrine to Foles before reprising his role as Walter White from AMC's hit former show Breaking Bad. Cranston, or White, looked right at the camera and addressed Foles.

"Who am I talking to right now? Nick. Who is it you think I see?" Cranston said. "Do you know how often you win in the playoffs? Even if I told you you wouldn't believe it. Do you know what would happen if you suddenly decided to stop going into work?

"A franchise good enough to be a Super Bowl champion goes belly up, disappears. It ceases to exist without you. No, you clearly don't know who I'm talking to. So let me clue you in, you are not in danger Nick. You are the danger."

"Nick, you are the one who knocks teams out of the playoffs...with the possible exception of the Rams," Cranston added.

Foles has a 4–1 postseason record and led the Eagles to the franchise's first Super Bowl victory against the New England Patriots last year. The Eagles have advanced to the Divisional round of this year's playoffs by defeating the Chicago Bears 16–15 in the Wild Card round last Sunday.

Philadelphia will take on the Saints this Sunday in New Orleans. Kickoff is slated for 4:40 p.m. ET.

The Rams, the other playoff danger, play the Cowboys on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)