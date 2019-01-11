Golden Tate Didn't Hear Nick Foles' Audible Before Game-Winning Touchdown vs. Bears

The fourth-quarter reception was Tate's second touchdown catch wth Philadelphia. 

By Michael Shapiro
January 11, 2019

Eagles receiver Golden Tate didn't know the play call from quarterback Nick Foles in the fourth quarter of Philadelphia's victory over the Bears on Sunday, but he was still able to make the game-winning touchdown catch with 56 seconds to play at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Philadelphia faced fourth-and-goal at the Chicago two-yard-line within the final minute, needing a touchdown to keep its season alive. Foles took the snap and rolled right, firing the ball to Tate near the front pylon. The nine-year veteran hauled in the reception to give Philadelphia a 16-15 lead it wouldn't relinquish.

"I didn't even see him alert it," Tate told his teammates after his touchdown reception. "I looked back and saw him rolling."

The Eagles advanced to the NFC Divisional Round with the victory over Chicago. They will face the Saints on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Kickoff is slated for 4:40 p.m. ET.

