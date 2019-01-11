The divisional matchups are set in the NFL playoffs, and while those teams prepare this week with efforts to continue their postseason runs, the eight teams that fired their coaches continue to interview candidates, some of which are still coaching.

The Bengals and Dolphins, have each reportedly interviewed multiple candidate, and have yet to hire anyone, while the Buccaneers, Cardinals, Jets, Packers, and Broncos had settled on who will be working their sidelines next season.

Here is the latest news and rumors concerning coaching vacancies in the NFL.

• The Bengals reportedly want to hire Rams quarterback coach Zac Taylor when Los Angeles' season ends.

• Former Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter will interview for the Browns' OC vacancy.

• The Cardinals brought in former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo to interview for either offensive coordinator or a senior position on the offensive staff, Former Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph interviewed Thursday for the defensive coordinator job.