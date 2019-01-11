NFL Divisional Playoffs Sunday Odds, Best Bets

While the Chargers have struggled versus the Patriots with a 3-17 mark straight up in the past 20 meetings, these teams are at different points right now.

By OddsShark
January 11, 2019

The Los Angeles Chargers (13-4) used a strong defensive performance to defeat the Baltimore Ravens 23-17 last Sunday as three-point road underdogs on the NFL odds, avenging an earlier loss in Week 16 that cost them the AFC West title and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

And the Chargers have played better on the road since moving to Los Angeles, so they look like a great play again this Sunday visiting the New England Patriots (11-5) as four-point underdogs at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

While Los Angeles has struggled versus New England with a 3-17 mark straight up in the past 20 meetings according to the OddsShark NFL Database, these teams are at different points right now. The Chargers are riding a seven-game road winning streak - covering the spread each time. They are also 12-4 SU in their last 16 games away from home dating back to 2017 to go along with a 13-3 mark against the spread.

Meanwhile, the Patriots suffered all five of their losses to non-playoff teams, which is a huge cause for concern heading into the postseason against much better competition. Even though they were the only team in the league to go unbeaten at home during the regular season, a chunk of the wins were over AFC East teams that went a combined 5-19 on the road. Look for another upset victory by Los Angeles as Sunday's best bet.

In the NFC, the New Orleans Saints (13-3) are hoping to get back to the conference championship game for the first time since they won the Super Bowl nine years ago. The Saints are listed as eight-point home favorites hosting the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles (10-7), who will go as far as Nick Foles can take them.

Foles turned in another magical performance last Sunday in a 16-15 win over the Chicago Bears as 6.5-point road underdogs, throwing the game-winning touchdown pass on a 4th-and-2 play in the final minute.

However, the Saints routed the Eagles 48-7 as seven-point home favorites in Week 11 to improve to 4-1 SU and ATS in the past five meetings. Foles may be able to keep Philadelphia within a touchdown here at the Superdome in the rematch, but it is hard to imagine them pulling off the upset SU.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)