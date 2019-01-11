Super Bowl LIII: TV Channel, Announcers, Broadcast Information

The Super Bowl will be played on Feb. 3 in Atlanta. Here's what you need to know about the game's broadcast. 

By Michael Shapiro
January 11, 2019

We don't know who will face off in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3, but we do know the broadcasting team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

CBS will broadcast the Super Bowl this year for the 20th time in network history, with Jim Nantz leading the way for his fifth Super Bowl call. Nantz will be joined by former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo in the broadcast booth with Tracy Wolfson and Evan Washburn working the sidelines. 

Romo will be on his first Super Bowl broadcast in February. He is the second ex-Cowbboys QB to call the Super Bowl in the last three years. Troy Aikman joined Joe Buck for FOX's broadcast of Super Bowl LI in February 2017. 

See how to watch Super Bowl LIII below. 

Date: Feb. 3, 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Host: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo (booth); Tracy Wolfson, Evan Wasburn (sidelines)

 

