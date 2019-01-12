Colts Safety Malik Hooker Ruled Out for Playoff Game Against Chiefs

The two safeties were listed on their respective team's inactives list ahead of Saturday afternoon's divisional round matchup at Arrowhead.

By Emily Caron
January 12, 2019

Colts safety Malik Hooker is out for Indianapolis for the divisional round playoff game at Kansas City, the team announced Saturday afternoon.

Hooker is on the team's inactive list after suffering an undisclosed foot injury in last Saturday’s playoff win over the Texans. The 22-year-old safety returned to last week's wild-card game after missing just one defensive series, but did not practice this week.

"I had to come out for a series cause I tweaked my foot, but I was able to go back out there for my brothers, there was no way I was not going to be out there," the second-year Ohio State product wrote on his blog on Thursday. "With treatment all week, I’m going to be just fine [for the Chiefs game]."

Despite Hooker's optimism, he has been ruled out for Saturday's clash at Arrowhead. Rookie George Odum will get the start in Hooker's place.

Hooker's absence is a "huge loss for the Colts in combatting the Chiefs' downfield passing game," per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

The Chiefs will be without their own star safety, Eric Berry, along with wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, among others. 

Here are the rest of the Colts inactives: 

