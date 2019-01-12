The Cowboys are headed to Los Angeles to take on the Rams Saturday night in the NFC Divisional Round.

Dallas (11–6) defeated the Seahawks 24–22 in last week's Wild Card game to advance to the next round of the playoffs. The Cowboys delivered in the fourth quarter with Ezekiel Elliott's go-ahead touchdown and Dak Prescott's score on the ground to sneak past Seattle. Elliott tallied 137 yards on 26 carries for the fourth-seeded Cowboys.

Los Angeles (13–3) enters Saturday's matchup as the No. 2 seed and is coming off a bye. The Rams last played during Week 17, where they beat the 49ers 48–32. Quarterback Jared Goff, who has 4,688 yards with 32 touchdowns for the year, will lead the Rams' offense.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV.