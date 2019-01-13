The Chargers will travel to New England to take on the Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 13 in the NFL divisional round of the playoffs.

Los Angeles secured a spot in this weekend's matchup after taking down the Ravens, 23–17, on Sunday during wild-card weekend. Quarterback Phillip Rivers went 22-of-32 for 160 yards while running back Melvin Gordon rushed for the team's only touchdown during the fourth quarter.

The No. 2-seeded Patriots (11–5) enter the weekend fresh off of a bye. Whoever wins this weekend's divisional matchup will advance to the AFC championship game on Sunday, Jan. 20.

How to watch the game:

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.