How to Watch Chargers vs. Patriots: NFL Playoffs Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch Chargers vs. Patriots from Gillette Stadium in the NFL Divisional Round on Sunday, Jan. 13.

By Emily Caron
January 13, 2019

The Chargers will travel to New England to take on the Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 13 in the NFL divisional round of the playoffs.

Los Angeles secured a spot in this weekend's matchup after taking down the Ravens, 23–17, on Sunday during wild-card weekend. Quarterback Phillip Rivers went 22-of-32 for 160 yards while running back Melvin Gordon rushed for the team's only touchdown during the fourth quarter.

The No. 2-seeded Patriots (11–5) enter the weekend fresh off of a bye. Whoever wins this weekend's divisional matchup will advance to the AFC championship game on Sunday, Jan. 20.

How to watch the game:

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

