Patriots Reach Eighth-Straight AFC Championship Game With Victory Over Chargers

Brady is 8–4 all-time in the AFC championship game. 

By Michael Shapiro
January 13, 2019

The Patriots advanced to their eighth-straight AFC championship game on Sunday after defeating the Chargers 41-28 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

New England's streak is unprecedented in NFL history, the longest such run of consecutive conference championship appearances. The Raiders hold the second-longest conference title streak, reaching the AFC championship game in five-straight seasons from 1973-78. 

Tom Brady has been at the helm of New England's eight-straight conference title appearances. Brady and head coach Bill Belichick are 8–4 in AFC title games since 2001. 

Brady and Belichick each hold the record for most Super Bowl appearances for a quarterback and coach, respectively. New England is 5–3 in the Super Bowl in the Brady-Belichick era. 

The Patriots will travel on the road for the AFC title game. The Chiefs will host New England with kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium slated for 6:45 p.m. ET

