The Patriots advanced to their eighth-straight AFC championship game on Sunday after defeating the Chargers 41-28 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

New England's streak is unprecedented in NFL history, the longest such run of consecutive conference championship appearances. The Raiders hold the second-longest conference title streak, reaching the AFC championship game in five-straight seasons from 1973-78.

Tom Brady has been at the helm of New England's eight-straight conference title appearances. Brady and head coach Bill Belichick are 8–4 in AFC title games since 2001.

Tom Brady has an NFL record 38 playoff games as a starting QB. Peyton Manning is next, with 27



Tom Brady has an NFL record 28 playoff games as a winning QB. Joe Montana is next, with 16



Tom Brady has an NFL record 15 playoff games with 300 yards.

Peyton Manning is next, with 9. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) January 13, 2019

Brady and Belichick each hold the record for most Super Bowl appearances for a quarterback and coach, respectively. New England is 5–3 in the Super Bowl in the Brady-Belichick era.

The Patriots will travel on the road for the AFC title game. The Chiefs will host New England with kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium slated for 6:45 p.m. ET.