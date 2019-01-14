Which NFL Teams Did Bachelor Colton Underwood Play For?

Underwood tallied 215 tackles in four college seasons at Illinois State.

By Michael Shapiro
January 14, 2019

Former NFL player Colton Underwood is looking for love in Season 23 of 'The Bachelor' and hopefully love that lasts longer than his NFL career. Underwood is the second former NFL player to appear as the Bachelor. ESPN college football analyst Jesse Palmer was the Bachelor in 2004 after playing two seasons for the Giants. 

So how long did Underwood suit up in the NFL? Here's a brief overview of his football career:

NFL career:

Underwood went undrafted after four seasons at Illinois State from 2010-13. He spent three years on a trio of NFL practice squads, never appearing in an NFL game. 

Underwood signed with the Chargers practice squad as an undrafted linebacker in May 2014 but was released in August. Underwood returned to Los Angeles' practice squad in September after two weeks with the Eagles in September 2014. He spent the rest of the 2014 season with the Chargers.

The Bachelor split time with the Chargers and Raiders in 2015. His NFL career ended in August 2016 after being cut by Oakland in training camp. 

"“I put in my retirement papers two weeks ago,” Underwood told the Journal Star in Peoria, Ill. in June 2017. “I had a serious shoulder issue and told myself I should get the surgery done. I couldn’t keep playing on it.”

College experience:

While Underwood's NFL career was cut short, he compiled an impressive resume at Illinois State. The 6'4" linebacker registered 215 tackles in 45 games. He is third in program history in tackles for loss and fourth in sacks.

Underwood was a two-time finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, given to the most outstanding defensive player in the FCS. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)