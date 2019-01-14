Former NFL player Colton Underwood is looking for love in Season 23 of 'The Bachelor' and hopefully love that lasts longer than his NFL career. Underwood is the second former NFL player to appear as the Bachelor. ESPN college football analyst Jesse Palmer was the Bachelor in 2004 after playing two seasons for the Giants.

So how long did Underwood suit up in the NFL? Here's a brief overview of his football career:

NFL career:

Underwood went undrafted after four seasons at Illinois State from 2010-13. He spent three years on a trio of NFL practice squads, never appearing in an NFL game.

Underwood signed with the Chargers practice squad as an undrafted linebacker in May 2014 but was released in August. Underwood returned to Los Angeles' practice squad in September after two weeks with the Eagles in September 2014. He spent the rest of the 2014 season with the Chargers.

The Bachelor split time with the Chargers and Raiders in 2015. His NFL career ended in August 2016 after being cut by Oakland in training camp.

"“I put in my retirement papers two weeks ago,” Underwood told the Journal Star in Peoria, Ill. in June 2017. “I had a serious shoulder issue and told myself I should get the surgery done. I couldn’t keep playing on it.”

College experience:

While Underwood's NFL career was cut short, he compiled an impressive resume at Illinois State. The 6'4" linebacker registered 215 tackles in 45 games. He is third in program history in tackles for loss and fourth in sacks.

Underwood was a two-time finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, given to the most outstanding defensive player in the FCS.