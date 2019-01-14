Watch: Shaq Prank Calls Stephen A. Smith as 'Tex Johnson'

"Tex Johnson" had a message for Stephen A. Smith: Take your "damn cowboy hat off."

By Charlotte Carroll
January 14, 2019

Stephen A. Smith received a surprise caller Monday — none other than basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal.

Smith went live to the fan named "Tex Johnson" who immediately asked the host to take off his cowboy hat and stop talking about the Dallas Cowboys. 

An incredulous Smith could only ask, "Who is this," while O'Neal kept saying, "You understand me, son."

When Smith asked who it was and O'Neal responded with "Tex Johnson, Sir." Smith suddenly realized who he was talking to.

Shaq couldn't keep from laughing as he tried to deny that he was Shaq. O'Neal then hung up on Smith, who was clearly upset he couldn't yell at the Hall of Famer even more.

O'Neal, a four-time NBA champion and 15-time All-Star, is a Cowboys fan and offered his support in an interview with Deion Sanders last season. Smith trolled Cowboys fans after thier playoff loss to the Rams. 

