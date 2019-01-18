Rapper and actor Ludacris paid a visit to an Atlanta school on Wednesday and surprised two students with tickets to Super Bowl LIII.

Ludacris arrived at the The Ron Clark Academy in southeast Atlanta and was eagerly greeted by a group of students.

"I have a really special surprise on behalf of myself and Mercedes-Benz," he told the group. "There are two students that I want to put on the spot right here and right now only because they've been really great with their character, with their friends, with inspiring everybody else. And so right now where is Coen and Jericho? I have a surprise for you. Don't be too alarmed."

Ludacris presented both students with tickets to the Super Bowl and their classmates cheered loudly as he made the announcement.

Coen Brant, a seventh grader, and Jericho Washington, an eighth grader, each received two tickets and plan to take their parents with them, Kim Bearden, the academy's executive director, told Sports Illustrated.

Bearden previously connected with Mercedes-Benz through their "Greatness Lives Here" campaign, and the brand set up Ludacris' visit and provided the tickets. Ludacris, an Atlanta native, will be featured in Mercedes' Super Bowl ad for the brand's new A-Class vehicle.

Bearden said the teachers decided which two students to select for the honor. Coen and Jericho were chosen for their work ethic and exemplary character. She also said both students "always uplift and support others while also achieving academic excellence."

Super Bowl LIII will be played on Sunday, Feb. 3 at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.