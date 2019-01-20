Have the Kansas City Chiefs Ever Won the Super Bowl?

The Chiefs will try to reach the Super Bowl for the first time in decades on Sunday. 

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
January 20, 2019

The Kansas City Chiefs are one game away from booking their ticket to Super Bowl LIII. The Chiefs haven't made it to the big game in recent memory, but should they make it past Tom Brady and the New England Patriots on Sunday, it won't be the first time they'll have played for a Super Bowl ring.

After winning three AFL championships in 1962, 1966 and 1969, the Chiefs became the second AFL to defeat an NFL team in an AFL-NFL World Championship Game, taking down the Minnesota Vikings 23–7 in Super Bowl IV.

Kansas City's defense held the Vikings to just 67 rushing yards, forced three interceptions and recovered two fumbles en route to the win. Len Dawson was named the Super Bowl MVP after going 12-of-17 for 142 yards for one touchdown and an interception. 

The team's victory in 1970 remains the Chiefs' only Super Bowl victory and their last appearance to date.

