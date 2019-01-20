One win stands between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Super Bowl, a stage the team has not played on in 49 years.

The Chiefs became the second AFL to defeat an NFL team in an AFL-NFL World Championship Game in 1970, taking down the Minnesota Vikings 23–7 in Super Bowl IV. Kansas City hasn't been back to the Super Bowl since.

Kansas City reached Super Bowl I after winning the AFL Championship in 1966, but the Chiefs lost to the NFL's Green Bay Packers.

In 1962, in the pre-Super Bowl era, the franchise—then the Dallas Texans—won the AFL by beating the Houston Oilers in overtime.

The Chiefs rank behind only the Detroit Lions and the New York Jets for the longest Super Bowl drought in the NFL. The Lions have not made it back to to the big game in 61 seasons, while the Jets haven't appeared in a Super Bowl in 50.

Chiefs Super Bowl History

Super Bowl I: Packers 35, Chiefs 10

Super Bowl IV: Chiefs 23, Vikings 7

The Chiefs host the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship on Sunday, Jan. 20 at 6:40 p.m. ET.