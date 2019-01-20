Which NFL Stadium is the Loudest?

Arrowhead Stadium and CenturyLink Field are among the loudest in the NFL. 

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
January 20, 2019

The New England Patriots are one win away from punching a ticket to their third straight Super Bowl appearance. 

But down shutting the NFL's top offense—featuring Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and so many other weapons—won't be the only challenge standing in New England's way. The Patriots will also have to figure out how to function in the NFL's loudest stadium.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, no sports fans in the world are louder than Chiefs fans are at Arrowhead Stadium. Chiefs fans registered a record 142.2 decibels on Sept. 29, 2014, when the team hosted the Patriots in a Week 4 Monday Night Showdown that season. That volume is louder than a jet taking off from an aircraft carrier.

The Seattle Seahawks' CenturyLink Field was previously recorded as the NFL's loudest stadium after crowd noise reached 137.6 decibels during a 2013 Monday Night Football game against the New Orleans Saints. 

Bill Belichick and the Patriots will once again have to grapple with crowd noise at Arrowhead when the team takes on the Chiefs in a road AFC Championship game. 

Kickoff between the Patriots and Chiefs is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. 

