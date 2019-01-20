Louisiana Highway Sign After Blown Call in Saints' Loss: 'We Were Robbed'

A Louisiana highway sign said what all Saints fans are all thinking, probably.

By Kaelen Jones
January 20, 2019

The Saints appeared on the verge of clinching a trip to the Super Bowl when Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman crashed into receiver Tommylee Lewis with under two minutes left in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

But the referees didn't call pass interference on the play, forcing New Orleans to kick a field goal and giving the Rams an opportunity to tie the game late in regulation. And if Saints fans were upset at the time of the missed call, they were certainly devastated when the Rams went on to win the game in overtime.

A highway sign above the Pontchartrain Causeway outside of New Orleans is expressing what all Saints fans are thinking: "We were robbed."

It's unfortunate for the Saints, who for a second straight year suffered a gut-wrenching defeat to see their Super Bowl hopes snuffed out.

Head coach Sean Payton said NFL officials told him after the game that referees missed the call. One could say it was a highway robbery of epic proportions.

