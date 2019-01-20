Leroy Mitchell Jr. has attended Saints games since 1996. He was loud during Sunday's NFC Championship.
Saints superfan Leroy Mitchell Jr. caught plenty of attention during the NFC Championship on Sunday, generating plenty of noise at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the Saints' game against the Rams.
Mitchell has attended Saints games since 1996, piercing through the crowd with an ear-popping whistle. Fittingly, he's known as the "Whistle Monsta."
The MMQB's Connor Orr tracked the Saints superfan down during Sunday's game.
Live with whistle man. Let’s roll. pic.twitter.com/lq8p2MsRGq— Conor Orr 🇦🇶 (@ConorOrr) January 20, 2019
The New Orleans superfan drew attention (and more than a few complaints) on Twitter during Sunday's game for his piercing whistle, including a name-check from NBC announcer Mike Tirico.
Those asking about the whistles from the crowd on saints/rams game. The Saints have a super fan nicknamed “whistle man” .. no joke .. have met him many times, great guy. He wears a whistle costume to games. He has the loudest, most piercing natural whistle I have ever heard.— MikeTirico (@miketirico) January 20, 2019
The New Orleans whistle is the NFL’s version of the vuvuzela.— Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) January 20, 2019
Anyone else hearing actual whistles in crowd? Or just my TV ?— Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) January 20, 2019
Mitchell discussed his role as the "Whistle Monsta" with NOLA.com in 2016.
"I'm a fan," Mitchell told NOLA.com. "This is what I do. This seriously is work. We're not here to socialize. I feel like it's my job to get everyone fired up, 120-plus decibels on every defensive snap."
He set a record in 2002 on Jimmy Kimmel's MTV show with a 123-decibel whistle.
Los Angeles drew one false start penalty in the first half on Sunday. No word on the role of the Whistle Monsta.