Saints Fan Loudly Whistling at the NFC Championship is Known as 'Whistle Monsta'

Leroy Mitchell Jr. has attended Saints games since 1996. He was loud during Sunday's NFC Championship. 

By Michael Shapiro
January 20, 2019

Saints superfan Leroy Mitchell Jr. caught plenty of attention during the NFC Championship on Sunday, generating plenty of noise at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the Saints' game against the Rams.  

Mitchell has attended Saints games since 1996, piercing through the crowd with an ear-popping whistle. Fittingly, he's known as the "Whistle Monsta."

The MMQB's Connor Orr tracked the Saints superfan down during Sunday's game. 

The New Orleans superfan drew attention (and more than a few complaints) on Twitter during Sunday's game for his piercing whistle, including a name-check from NBC announcer Mike Tirico. 

Mitchell discussed his role as the "Whistle Monsta" with NOLA.com in 2016.

"I'm a fan," Mitchell told NOLA.com. "This is what I do. This seriously is work. We're not here to socialize. I feel like it's my job to get everyone fired up, 120-plus decibels on every defensive snap."

He set a record in 2002 on Jimmy Kimmel's MTV show with a 123-decibel whistle.  

Los Angeles drew one false start penalty in the first half on Sunday. No word on the role of the Whistle Monsta. 

