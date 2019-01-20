Saints superfan Leroy Mitchell Jr. caught plenty of attention during the NFC Championship on Sunday, generating plenty of noise at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the Saints' game against the Rams.

Mitchell has attended Saints games since 1996, piercing through the crowd with an ear-popping whistle. Fittingly, he's known as the "Whistle Monsta."

The MMQB's Connor Orr tracked the Saints superfan down during Sunday's game.

Live with whistle man. Let’s roll. pic.twitter.com/lq8p2MsRGq — Conor Orr 🇦🇶 (@ConorOrr) January 20, 2019

The New Orleans superfan drew attention (and more than a few complaints) on Twitter during Sunday's game for his piercing whistle, including a name-check from NBC announcer Mike Tirico.

Those asking about the whistles from the crowd on saints/rams game. The Saints have a super fan nicknamed “whistle man” .. no joke .. have met him many times, great guy. He wears a whistle costume to games. He has the loudest, most piercing natural whistle I have ever heard. — MikeTirico (@miketirico) January 20, 2019

The New Orleans whistle is the NFL’s version of the vuvuzela. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) January 20, 2019

Anyone else hearing actual whistles in crowd? Or just my TV ? — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) January 20, 2019

Mitchell discussed his role as the "Whistle Monsta" with NOLA.com in 2016.

"I'm a fan," Mitchell told NOLA.com. "This is what I do. This seriously is work. We're not here to socialize. I feel like it's my job to get everyone fired up, 120-plus decibels on every defensive snap."

He set a record in 2002 on Jimmy Kimmel's MTV show with a 123-decibel whistle.

Los Angeles drew one false start penalty in the first half on Sunday. No word on the role of the Whistle Monsta.