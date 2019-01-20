The Mercedes-Benz Superdome was so loud at the NFC Championship between the Rams and Saints on Sunday that the press box was shaking.

Reporters, including Sports Illustrated's Robert Klemko, shared videos of the noise making water shake in New Orleans.

It’s like in Jurassic Park when the T-Rex is coming. pic.twitter.com/wX8S20umon — Robert Klemko (@RobertKlemko) January 20, 2019

Water shaking from the crowd pic.twitter.com/7SkyLDdaN8 — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) January 20, 2019

The noise may have even led to part of the ceiling near the media workroom to collapse, according to The Times-Picayune's Julie Boudwin. The damage came after DeMario Davis’ interception

Apparently part of the ceiling fell near the media workroom in the Super Dome after DeMario Davis’ interception. That’s how loud #Saints fans are right now. pic.twitter.com/jkv0vEJeYZ — Julie Boudwin (@Julie_Boudwin) January 20, 2019

A closer look at part of the Superdome ceiling that fell during the first quarter. #Saints fans are loud. pic.twitter.com/3vnGHgaKPw — Julie Boudwin (@Julie_Boudwin) January 20, 2019

Rams quarterback Jared Goff appeared to have tape over the holes of his helmet in effort to block out the noise.

The winner will play the winner of the AFC Championship in the Super Bowl.