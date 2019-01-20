WATCH: The Superdome Was So Loud The Press Box Was Shaking

Talk about fans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome brining the noise. 

By Charlotte Carroll
January 20, 2019

The Mercedes-Benz Superdome was so loud at the NFC Championship between the Rams and Saints on Sunday that the press box was shaking. 

Reporters, including Sports Illustrated's Robert Klemko, shared videos of the noise making water shake in New Orleans. 

The noise may have even led to part of the ceiling near the media workroom to collapse, according to The Times-Picayune's Julie Boudwin. The damage came after DeMario Davis’ interception

Rams quarterback Jared Goff appeared to have tape over the holes of his helmet in effort to block out the noise. 

The winner will play the winner of the AFC Championship in the Super Bowl.

