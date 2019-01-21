This postseason, Tom Brady has proven to be the GOAT both on the field and on social media.

After beating the Chargers in the divisional round, Brady shared a collage that reminded everybody the Patriots are still playing games.

Then, he went on the treadmill to listen to 50 Cent's "Many Men". A reminder to his haters that they can't bring him down despite the multitudes that want to see him fail.

Then there was the hype video for the AFC championship featuring former Celtics great Paul Pierce, Red Sox legend David Ortiz and current Bruins star Zdeno Chara.

Which brings us to early Monday morning. Shortly after Brady clinched his third straight trip to the Super Bowl—his ninth overall appearance with the Patriots—by beating the Chiefs 37-31 on the road in overtime in the AFC championship.

What message could he have to send to the world now? Besides the F-bomb he dropped on live TV.

The looks from Gronk and Brady say it all #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/Qap0pPj3SI — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 21, 2019

That song is Diddy's "Bad Boy for Life" and the message behind it in relation to the Patriots is pretty simple.

As much as you may hate seeing Tom Brady and the New England Patriots playing for Super Bowl titles, they aren't going anywhere. They can't stop. They won't stop. They don't know how to stop.

So have fun rooting for the Rams Feb. 3. Brady seems to like everybody going against him anyway.