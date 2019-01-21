Watch: Tom Brady's Instagram Post After Reaching His Ninth Super Bowl Is Too Perfect

Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and the New England Patriots are not going anywhere.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 21, 2019

This postseason, Tom Brady has proven to be the GOAT both on the field and on social media.

After beating the Chargers in the divisional round, Brady shared a collage that reminded everybody the Patriots are still playing games.

Then, he went on the treadmill to listen to 50 Cent's "Many Men". A reminder to his haters that they can't bring him down despite the multitudes that want to see him fail.

View this post on Instagram

W

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

Then there was the hype video for the AFC championship featuring former Celtics great Paul Pierce, Red Sox legend David Ortiz and current Bruins star Zdeno Chara.

View this post on Instagram

If you happen to be lucky...

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

Which brings us to early Monday morning. Shortly after Brady clinched his third straight trip to the Super Bowl—his ninth overall appearance with the Patriots—by beating the Chiefs 37-31 on the road in overtime in the AFC championship.

What message could he have to send to the world now? Besides the F-bomb he dropped on live TV.

That song is Diddy's "Bad Boy for Life" and the message behind it in relation to the Patriots is pretty simple.

As much as you may hate seeing Tom Brady and the New England Patriots playing for Super Bowl titles, they aren't going anywhere. They can't stop. They won't stop. They don't know how to stop.

So have fun rooting for the Rams Feb. 3. Brady seems to like everybody going against him anyway.

 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message