Patriots Shut Up Rob Parker's Hot Take With Video of AFC Championship Game Highlights

The Patriots haven't forgotten what FSI contributor Rob Parker said ahead of the AFC Championship Game.

By Jenna West
January 22, 2019

FS1 contributor Rob Parker is known for not being a big fan of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Following Sunday's 37–31 overtime win against the Kansas City Chiefs, the team reminded Parker that his AFC Championship Game predictions didn't come true.

The Patriots tweeted out a video on Tuesday afternoon of Parker's hot take ahead of Sunday's game, telling The Herd host Colin Cowherd that New England would lose.

"This is about Independence Day for NFL America," Parker said in a clip from The Herd. "The reign of terror will finally be over."

The video cut to a clip of Brady throwing a pass to wide receiver Julian Edelman. Parker's criticism continued, followed by video of tight end Rob Gronkowski catching a pass from Brady, before the radio personality brought up his opinion that the Pats are "lucky."

"But because of their history and how lucky they've been in games, they're going to get a benefit of the doubt from other people," he said. "and I get that. But I still believe the Chiefs are the better team."

The Patriots responded to Parker's final statement about Sunday's matchup with video of running back Rex Burkhead scoring the game-winning touchdown in overtime to send New England to their third consecutive Super Bowl. It will also mark Brady's ninth Super Bowl appearance.

The Patriots will take on the Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, Feb 3. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

