Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is favored to win his fifth Super Bowl MVP.

Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook has opened Brady as the favorite at EVEN odds to win the accolade, while Rams quarterback Jared Goff is the only other player with odds in single digits at 2-1.

Running backs Sony Michel and Todd Gurley are next at 16-1, followed by the field at 12-1. If defense or special teams is your cup of tea, Aaron Donald sits at 25-1 and Greg Zuerlein is a 100-1 longshot.

A quarterback has won the MVP award in seven of the last 10 Super Bowls, with Eagles quarterback Nick Foles taking the trophy last season.

Brady will get the chance to earn his sixth Super Bowl title when the Patriots take on the Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3. It's his ninth Super Bowl appearance, and he's 5–3 in the big game.

Brady has won the Super Bowl MVP award in four of five Super Bowl victories — the most of any NFL player. He earned that distinction in Super Bowls XXXVI, XXXVIII, XLIX and LI. He has one more Super Bowl MVP award than Joe Montana.

Kickoff for Super Bowl LIII is at 6:30 p.m. ET.