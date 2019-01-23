The Rams and the Patriots both secured their slots in Super Bowl LIII with overtime wins–and in history as the first time that two postseason games went into overtime on the same day–but Buffalo Wild Wings is raising the stakes for the Super Bowl itself. If the big game goes to overtime, Buffalo Wild Wings will celebrate by giving America free wings.

And by everyone wins free wings, they mean that patrons will win a free snack-sized wings on Feb. 18 from 4-7 p.m. local time.

"We know fans get a thrill out of having something riding on the outcome of the game, and given the number of overtime games we’ve seen all season, we wanted to up the ante for everyone," Buffalo Wild Wings Chief Marketing Officer Seth Freeman said in a release. "Even if you don’t have a dog in the fight, we all have a common rooting interest in extending the game because that means more football, and now, free wings!”

The 2018 regular season saw 15 overtime games before Championship Sunday's two consecutive OT conference title games. For the sake of free wings, we can only hope for another overtime finish during the biggest game of all.

If there's anything people might like more than Super Bowl Sunday snacks, it's free Super Bowl Sunday snacks.

Tune in on Sunday, Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m. ET to see if free food is in fact in store.