Patriots owner Robert Kraft appeared on Good Morning America on Wednesday to discuss the NFL playoffs with former Giants defensive end and current show host Michael Strahan. He joked that, "We have one game left, so I love the refs" when asked for response to the controversial no call in the NFC Championship on Sunday.

The Patriots will face the Rams in the Super Bowl after beating the Chiefs in the AFC Championship. But the biggest moment of Championship Sunday came when the referees didn't call pass interference on Rams back Nickell Robey-Coleman who was defending a pass to Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis in the NFC Championship.

The no-call sparked outrage among Saints fans after the team ended up losing in overtime to the Rams.

After the joke, Kraft said, "We have human error sometimes, but we have to move on. It’s unfortunate. We have to be diligent about trying to get it corrected."

He added that referees have a tough job.

Kraft also discussed the NFL reportedly investigating a laser being pointed at quarterback Tom Brady during the game.

"In that last drive, we had three third down and 10s, and he was laser focused," Kraft said. "So whatever it was, I think it was a positive influence. But I think part of the security check has to be those kinds of things don’t happen."

Kraft has owned the team for 25 years. The Patriots earned their ninth Super Bowl in 18 years and will take on the Rams on Feb. 3 in Atlanta. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.