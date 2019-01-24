10-Year-Old Boy Wins Science Fair By Questioning if Tom Brady is a Cheater

Deflategate is under investigation again by this 10-year-old quarterback.

By Jenna West
January 24, 2019

Science fairs are a rite of passage in elementary school and one clever 10-year-old just won his by asking the question on so many Americans' minds–is Tom Brady a cheater?

Ace Davis from Millcreek Elementary in Lexington, Ky., focused his project on Deflategate, telling nfldraftdiamonds.com how the Super Bowl-winning quarterback inspired it.

"I hate Tom Brady," Ace said. "He's been accused of cheating before. I want him to be caught."

The young quarterback hypothesized that "under-inflated footballs provide a competitive advantage in a game." It looks like Ace, his mom and sister put the theory to test. He even included hand-drawn charts and graphs of his findings like all good science fair projects should have.

Ace found that "The Patriots were found guilty of doctoring football [sic], thus losing $1,000,000 and future draft picks. Tom Brady is indeed a cheater." He also included a photo of the Patriots' quarterback crying to make sure we get the message. Brady's getting no sympathy from this little scientist.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message