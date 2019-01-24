Science fairs are a rite of passage in elementary school and one clever 10-year-old just won his by asking the question on so many Americans' minds–is Tom Brady a cheater?

Ace Davis from Millcreek Elementary in Lexington, Ky., focused his project on Deflategate, telling nfldraftdiamonds.com how the Super Bowl-winning quarterback inspired it.

"I hate Tom Brady," Ace said. "He's been accused of cheating before. I want him to be caught."

The young quarterback hypothesized that "under-inflated footballs provide a competitive advantage in a game." It looks like Ace, his mom and sister put the theory to test. He even included hand-drawn charts and graphs of his findings like all good science fair projects should have.

Ace found that "The Patriots were found guilty of doctoring football [sic], thus losing $1,000,000 and future draft picks. Tom Brady is indeed a cheater." He also included a photo of the Patriots' quarterback crying to make sure we get the message. Brady's getting no sympathy from this little scientist.