For the better part of the past two decades, the Cleveland Browns have arguably been one of the most dysfunctional, poorly run franchises in all of sports.

A new article on ESPN.com by Seth Wickersham highlights some of the behind the scenes drama with the Browns as they try to escape their reputation as an NFL bottom feeder. Some of the revelations in the piece won't change people's minds about the Cleveland front office.

One story in the article details how marketing executives wanted the employees to see how fans were interacting with the Browns on social media.

What happened next is nothing short of comical.

So they projected the Browns feed onto a giant wall at the facility. It was like broadcasting talk radio over the entire building, and one day in particular, it was worse than that. One of the marketing staffers entered a search for #dp -- for Dawg Pound. The problem was, that hashtag carried a few different meanings, one of which triggered an array of porn to be broadcast onto a wall for the entire office to see for more than 20 minutes, until a tech employee killed the feed.

Apparently, those in the Browns facility are not aware of the porn vocabulary (or any other vocabulary) but they also could have been in a world of trouble typing in other phrases, that won't be mentioned here.

The Browns did bounce back from their 0–16 mark in 2017 to go 7-8–1 this past season. Cleveland still have missed the postseason in each of the last 16 seasons.