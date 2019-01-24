‘Food Porn’ Makes Its Super Bowl Debut in Frozen Food Ad

Kraft Heinz Co.

The ad is set to air in the third quarter of the game.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
January 24, 2019

Kraft Heinz’ frozen-food brand Devour will be attempting to make waves during its Super Bowl spotlight with an ad that takes a comical approach to one man’s “porn addiction” — “frozen food porn,” that is.

The brand’s first-ever Super Bowl spot tells the story of a woman who is struggling with her boyfriend’s addiction to “frozen food porn.” She says her boyfriend can’t stop watching, eating, and at one point even smelling Devour at home, in the office and in his garage.

Devour has been known for more raunchy marketing campaigns. In 2016, the group launched the tagline, “Food You Want to Fork.” This year’s capitalizes on the popular “food porn” on social media, where people get their hearts racing by looking at photos of decadent meals. 

Devour released its “uncensored” 60-second version of the commercial on Wednesday. 

A “toned down” 30-second version of the ad will air during the third quarter of Super Bowl LIII. The brand did not clarify which parts of the commercial it would be cutting but did say the word “porn” will not be aired.

